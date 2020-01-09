Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court seeks more record from govt regarding Musharraf death sentence

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court seeks more record from govt regarding Musharraf death sentence

The Lahore High Court sought on Thursday more record from the federal government with regard to the death sentence handed to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

It was hearing a petition filed by Musharraf challenging his conviction in the high treason case.

The former military dictator was awarded death sentence by a special court on Dec 17, 2019 under Article 6 of the constitution.

The case was registered on the directives of the then prime minister, Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A. Khan said in his arguments during the hearing. An approval was not taken from the cabinet as per the law, he added.

Musharraf’s lawyers stated in the petition that the measures taken by the former president could be unconstitutional, but they didn’t amount to treason.

They said suspending the constitution or imposing an emergency could not be synonymous to abrogating the constitution.

While summoning more record from the government, the court adjourned the hearing until Friday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Court pervez musharraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Musharraf, Pervez Musharraf, Lahore High Court, death sentence, government
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.