Court seeks more record from govt regarding Musharraf death sentence

The Lahore High Court sought on Thursday more record from the federal government with regard to the death sentence handed to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

It was hearing a petition filed by Musharraf challenging his conviction in the high treason case.

The former military dictator was awarded death sentence by a special court on Dec 17, 2019 under Article 6 of the constitution.

The case was registered on the directives of the then prime minister, Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A. Khan said in his arguments during the hearing. An approval was not taken from the cabinet as per the law, he added.

Musharraf’s lawyers stated in the petition that the measures taken by the former president could be unconstitutional, but they didn’t amount to treason.

They said suspending the constitution or imposing an emergency could not be synonymous to abrogating the constitution.

While summoning more record from the government, the court adjourned the hearing until Friday.

