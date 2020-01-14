Court orders strict action against ‘tanker mafia’ in Karachi

The Sindh High Court is done with ‘tanker mafia’ running around the streets of Karachi.

A bench ordered the police to regain control of all pumping stations of the water board in order to solve the water shortage in Baldia Town and surrounding areas.

Justice KK Agha remarked that no extra money should be taken for giving water to people.

Those behind the tanker mafia have been earning millions through illegal connections.

The KWSB MD told the court that they have regained control of some pumping stations, adding that they have 155 stations in the city.

The court ordered the District West SSP to ensure the implementation of its orders, while all SSPs have been instructed to appear at the next hearing.

Malir SSP submitted a report on illegal connections in the district. He said that there no water connections in areas such as Memon Goth and Gadap.

The court has ordered the police to submit a detailed report on illegal connections and water tankers. The assistant commission has been directed to conduct a survey.

