Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court orders strict action against ‘tanker mafia’ in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Court orders strict action against ‘tanker mafia’ in Karachi

Photo: Online

The Sindh High Court is done with ‘tanker mafia’ running around the streets of Karachi.

A bench ordered the police to regain control of all pumping stations of the water board in order to solve the water shortage in Baldia Town and surrounding areas.

Justice KK Agha remarked that no extra money should be taken for giving water to people.

Those behind the tanker mafia have been earning millions through illegal connections.

The KWSB MD told the court that they have regained control of some pumping stations, adding that they have 155 stations in the city.

The court ordered the District West SSP to ensure the implementation of its orders, while all SSPs have been instructed to appear at the next hearing.

Malir SSP submitted a report on illegal connections in the district. He said that there no water connections in areas such as Memon Goth and Gadap.

The court has ordered the police to submit a detailed report on illegal connections and water tankers. The assistant commission has been directed to conduct a survey.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Sindh High Court water
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.