Court issues arrest warrants for Sarfaraz Bugti in kidnapping case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Sarfaraz Bugti/Facebook

An additional and sessions court in Quetta has issued the arrest warrants for Senator Sarfaraz Bugti in a kidnapping case.

The senator had filed an application for an extension in his interim bail. Judge Munir Agha, however, dismissed his bail petition and ordered for the senator to be ordered immediately.

Bugti said that he is being dragged into someone else’s family matters by his political rivals. He shared that he will approach the high court for bail.

The police have said that they are conducting raids to arrest the senator.

A woman has accused him of kidnapping her 10-year-old granddaughter. She registered a case at the Bijli Road police station on December 9.

She said that she took her granddaughter to the family court on December 7 so she could meet her father, Tawakkal Ali, who has also been nominated in the FIR. The woman said that her daughter Sehrish was killed in 2013 after which a court had given her custody of her granddaughter.

According to the woman, a family court had instructed her in October to bring her granddaughter to the family court every Saturday so she could meet her father. The woman said that the father forced the child to get in the car and took her to Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s house. She was told it was senator’s house by the guards stationed outside it.

