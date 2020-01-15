Court gives govt three months to amend NAB law

The Supreme Court has given the government three months to amend the National Accountability Bureau law and implement it.

The court was hearing a case on people who voluntarily return the money they have laundered.

The bench raised many questions about Section 25A of the law. A judge asked if the people who have voluntarily returned the money should be considered as convicts?

The chief justice said that they will announce the verdict in three months if the problems over the law aren’t solved till then.

He even asked why the government is taking so long to amend the law? NAB first initiates an inquiry, then starts an investigation and then they find 200 witnesses. If it keeps going on like this then the investigation will never finish, the top judge remarked.

