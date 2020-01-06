Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
Court extends Ahsan Iqbal’s remand by seven days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
An accountability court extended on Monday physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Ahsan Iqbal by seven days in the Narowal Sports City corruption case.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the Sports City project in his home constituency. He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on December 23, 2019.

After the expiry of his 13-day remand, the PML-N lawmaker was produced before the accountability court on Monday.

A NAB prosecutor informed the court that they had found many proofs and more record of the project had also been sought.

The official also said the amended NAB law was not applicable to cases that had already been under trial.

The prosecutor requested the court to extend Iqbal’s remand by 14 days. But the court granted seven-day remand of the accused.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Iqbal slammed the government for the issuance of National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

“NAB issued warrants for two VIPs of the government on December 30,” he said. “But the government checkmated the NAB chairman by swiftly passing the ordinance.”

Speaking of Army Act’s amendment, the PML-N leader said the government had made a joke of such a sensitive matter. “Every officer who passes the Staff College should be given this chance.”

He also accused the prime minister of stealing record of his party by ordering a raid on the PML-N Secretariat. Iqbal appealed the chief justice to take notice of it.

