Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
Court approves for immediate hearing appeal against Sindh IG’s removal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Photo: File

The Sindh High Court has approved for immediate hearing an appeal challenging the Sindh government’s removal of IG Kaleem Imam.

The petitioner called the government’s move illegal and unconstitutional. He also argued that it was against the Police Rules, 2019.

The court approved the petition on Monday.

The petitioner has asked the court to declare the move illegal.

The Sindh cabinet recently approved the removal of IG Imam and sent three names to the federal government for his replacement. Sindh says it has compelling reasons to remove Imam, including a lack of accountability, rising crime index and rising number of civilians killed in police crossfire.

The government said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah informed Prime Minister Imran Khan before announcing the decision. The Centre is now reviewing the request but until a final decision is made, IG Imam will continue serving as the province’s police chief.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
