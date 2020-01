A couple was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering their domestic worker in Lahore’s Chung.

“Marks of torture have been found on the 14-year-old’s body,” said a police officer. She was employed by the couple three months back.

The accused denied the allegations and have said that the death occurred because of a fall from the stairs.

The police have registered a case against them and the young worker’s body has been sent for a port-mortem examination. Further investigations are underway.

