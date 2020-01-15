Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > News

CNG supply closes early in Karachi, other parts of Sindh

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

CNG stations in parts of Sindh, including Karachi, are deprived of gas again.

On Tuesday (January 14), gas supply was restored in the province after 51 hours. But after eight hours of retrieval, CNG was closed again on at 6am on Wednesday. It was supposed to remain open for 12 hours.

“The CNG supply was closed because of low gas pressure,” said a worker at one of the stations in Karachi.

Stations were crowded as many vehicles lined up to get their tanks re-filled. People complained that due to the shortage they were forced to stay out in the cold for hours.

They have also demanded that the government take notice of the gas crisis and immediately take steps to end it.

There has been shortage of gas for both household and commercial use throughout the country as temperatures reached record-breaking lows. Officials of the Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited have blamed the shortage on increased consumption this year.

