Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
CNG stations in Sindh open for 12 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
CNG stations in Sindh open for 12 hours

Photo: AFP

CNG supply has resumed in Sindh after a 50-hour gap, bringing with it a sigh of relief to motorists.

But this relief is temporary. The gas stations will be open for 12 hours, closing at 8pm Sunday night.

There’s a serious gas shortage in the province, with CNG stations and domestic consumers being hit hard. The gaps between CNG supply at stations has increased, leaving people who use CNG in their vehicles (especially taxis and buses) at a loss.

Domestic users are also troubled by the reduced gas supply, as low gas pressure at their houses means it’s difficult to cook or use geysers to heat water.

The SSGC says domestic users will have to wait some more time before gas supply is increased. SSGC’s General Manager of Distribution Saeed Ahmed Larik said supply from the Rehman, Ayesha and Amna gas fields will be started soon.

This will end the shortage, he said. The Rehman gas fields will start supplying gas to the city after January 10 while the Ayesha and Amna fields will begin supplying gas at the end of January.

cng Sindh
 
