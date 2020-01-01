CNG provision intermittent in January, full in February: power minister

CNG will be provided at stations intermittently in January and fully in

Feburary, tweeted Federal Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday.

3. Other than CNG, all consumers are being provided gas. CNG will be provided intermittently during january & fully in february.

4. Record breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in pressure drops across the system. Expected to improve in a week. — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 1, 2020

“Other than CNG, all consumers are being provided gas,” he said.

Recently, CNG stations across the country were closed because of a shortage in gas supply. “Record breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in pressure drops across the system,” Khan said.

But this year, 12% extra gas was being provided to consumers as compared to last year. The supply to the domestic sector has been increased by 47%, he said.

Khan added that the supply of LNG has not been available in Sindh because of the province’s geographical position. “Supply is being increased further within a week through new sources and additional LNG,” he tweeted.

The minister is hopeful that the supply of gas will increase in the upcoming days.

