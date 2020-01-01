Wednesday, January 1, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CNG provision intermittent in January, full in February: power minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
CNG provision intermittent in January, full in February: power minister

CNG will be provided at stations intermittently in January and fully in
Feburary, tweeted Federal Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday.

“Other than CNG, all consumers are being provided gas,” he said.

Recently, CNG stations across the country were closed because of a shortage in gas supply. “Record breaking and extended cold spell has resulted in pressure drops across the system,” Khan said.

But this year, 12% extra gas was being provided to consumers as compared to last year. The supply to the domestic sector has been increased by 47%, he said.

Khan added that the supply of LNG has not been available in Sindh because of the province’s geographical position. “Supply is being increased further within a week through new sources and additional LNG,” he tweeted.

The minister is hopeful that the supply of gas will increase in the upcoming days.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
cng Gas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
CNG, power minister, Twitter, gas supply, LNG
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Darkest day across Asia: 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse wows...
Darkest day across Asia: ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse wows Pakistan
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.