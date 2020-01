The CIA seized Tuesday more than 20 kilogrammes of drugs from three suspects in Islamabad.



The agency says the suspects were involved in smuggling thousands of kilogrammes of drugs to Islamabad. They reportedly used vehicles damaged in road accidents to smuggle drugs.



The suspects used to hide drugs in the gearbox, dashboard and bonnet. They belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



