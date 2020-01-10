Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Chief justice chides CAA for mismanagement at Pakistan’s airports

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Chief justice chides CAA for mismanagement at Pakistan’s airports

Photo: AFP

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed chided the Civil Aviation Authority for mismanagement at Pakistan’s airports while hearing a case at the Karachi Registry on Friday.

The Supreme Court has ordered the authority to submit a report on flight delays and compensation given to passengers in two weeks. It has also asked for another report on the security and maintenance of the airports.

“Pakistan’s airports have become dangerous for everyone,” said the top judge.

The CAA doesn’t allow anyone to make videos at the airport. “If drugs or smuggled cash is found on anyone, then there is no recording of it,” remarked Justice Ahmed.

The CAA additional senior director remarked that the new Islamabad airport is quite big and has many facilities.

“The airport won’t last for long, it could fall apart any day,” the chief justice responded.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Airport Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Supreme Court, airports, Karachi, CAA, Civil Aviation Authority,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.