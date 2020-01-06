Chaudhry wants media laws revised after Hareem Shah rumours emerge

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry wants the laws regulating media to be revised and implemented after the federal minister found himself embroiled in a controversy pertaining to TikTok star Hareem Shah.

The media levels accusations against politicians just for ratings and likes, he said while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Monday. “They just insult politicians and no one is held responsible for it.”

The country’s institutions, such as the army and judiciary, have their own system of dealing with defamation. “But it seems that it a condition for politicians that their dirty laundry will be aired in public and they will be disrespected everywhere they go.”

The National Assembly speaker should take notice of this and a special committee should be formed to discuss laws on media and why they are not being implemented by the PTA and FIA.

Responding to this, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif remarked that politicians shouldn’t raise such reservations because they themselves are involved in insulting their colleagues on public forums.

“We have been giving invitations to other organisations to insult us,” he remarked. “There is no harmony among us, we don’t respect one another and then we expect people to respect us.”

We are so used to making false allegations that we forget that it can happen with us too, Asif added. “If we learn to respect one another then we won’t have to ask for the formation of special committees.”

We have to change our behaviour and begin a new chapter, the PML-N leader said.

