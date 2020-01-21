Censor boards advise against Zindagi Tamasha release on Friday

Cinema-goers who had been looking forward to watching Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha on Friday on silver screens across the country will be disappointed as censor boards in Sindh and Punjab have decided against the release of the film for now.

A statement issued by the Sindh Board of Censors claimed that while the film had been cleared, they were informed that if the film was released it would cause “unrest” within some segments of society and “may deteriorate and be detrimental to the peaceful circumstances in the country”.

In order to avoid such a situation, the board decided not to release the film till further notice.

Similarly, in Punjab, the censor board has said that the film will not be released on the scheduled date. A notification from the board claimed that the film will be reviewed again due to “persistent complaints received from different quarters”.

The film is set to be re-examined in Punjab at 3pm on February 3. The Punjab censor board direct Khoosat and his team were directed to not release the film till a final decision was made.



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.