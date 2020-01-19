Sunday, January 19, 2020  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1441
Car plunges into sea in Karachi’s DHA Phase-VIII, two dead

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jan 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Man was teaching his son how to drive

A car plunged into the sea in Karachi's DHA Phase-VIII on Sunday. Both men in the car have died.

According to eye-witnesses, a man and his son were in the car and he was teaching his son how to drive in an open space in Phase-VIII. The younger man was behind the wheel while the father sat in the back.

The driver accidentally either accelerated or the brakes failed when he was neared the corner of the space, plunging his vehicle into the water beyond.

DHA machinery is at the scene and trying to pull the car out.

Initially, the father was pulled out and injured. He was taken to Jinnah hospital. The younger man was found later but also died.

They have been identified as Iftikhar and Daniyal, residents of Qayyumabad.

