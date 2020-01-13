Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
Canadian woman accuses Sialkot husband of $33,000 fraud

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
A Canadian woman has alleged that her husband, a Pakistani national from Sialkot, stole $33,000 from her and fled. She has filed a report against him at the cybercrime cell in Gujranwala.

“My husband defrauded me,” the woman said. “I’ve filed a report at the cybercrime cell against him and I want my money back,” she said.

She said that Fahad had married her four years ago. She is unaware of his family and address and only has a blurred photo of his.

He is from a small village in Sialkot, she said.

The cybercrime cell has recorded the statements of the woman and has filed a report. “The case can only proceed once we get all the information of the accused,” said an officer.

