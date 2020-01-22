Blaze near Karachi’s Teen Hatti doused

A massive fire that burnt 150 shanties late Tuesday night near Karachi’s Teen Hatti has been doused.

No loss of life has been reported, according to Station Fire Officer Arif Usmani.

People whose shanties were burnt spent the night without shelter.

Usmani said five fire trucks left for the scene as soon as they were informed of the blaze. It took them two hours to put the fire out.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board said it had imposed an emergency at all hydrants and also sent eight water tankers to battle the blaze.