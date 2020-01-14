Tuesday, January 14, 2020  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1441
Blackbuck fawn is the latest attraction at Karachi’s Landhi-Korangi zoo

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A blackbuck fawn is the latest attaraction at Karachi’s Landhi-Korangi zoo.

The zoo staffers had distributed sweets among visitors after its birth two weeks ago.

“Blackbucks have very sensitive legs,” said Muhammad Saleem, the conservator. “We had to be very careful while taking care of the fawn.”

The zoo administration has put up banners about the fawn’s arrival and it has caught the attention of many people.

“My children told me about the fawn and they said that they wanted me to bring them here so they could see it,” a man told SAMAA TV.

Blackbuck, also known as the Indian antelope, is an endangered species which is protected under the Sindh Wildlife Ordinance, 1972.

It has been classified as near threatened since 2003 by theInternational Union for Conservation of Nature.

Blackbuck once live on open plains across the Indian subcontinent, but the numbers have decreased over time, according to Britannica.

Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
