Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
Bilawal expresses concerns over legislation on army chief’s tenure

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Bilawal expresses concerns over legislation on army chief's tenure

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed on Thursday his concerns over the Army Act Amendment Bill.

He expressed these concerns during a meeting between PPP leaders and members of the government committee at Zardari House, Islamabad.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak led the government delegation in talks with the PPP. It briefed the PPP chairman about the legislation regarding Army Act.

Expressing his concerns, Bilawal said that parliamentary rules and regulations were not being followed in this regard, according to a statement issued from Zardari House.

“The Peoples Party wants to positively engage with the democratic legislative process,” he said on Twitter. He said some parties seemed to sidestep it.

The PPP chairman said the more important the legislation the more important it was for them to follow the democratic process.

“PPP will take this up with other political parties as well,” he added.

