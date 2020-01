A man was shot dead for resisting a robbery attempt at his house in Sahiwal’s Liaquatpur Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mumtaz Dogar. He was working as a bank manager for a private bank.

The police said that robbers had entered his house and were holding his family hostage. Dogar, however, attempted to resist the attempt following which the robbers shot him.

They ran away in his car and took jewellery and Rs1 million cash with them.

