Balochistan Senators stage protest against gas shortage

Balochistan’s senators walked out of a session of the Senate’s standing committee on petroleum on Monday in protest against the severe gas shortage in the province.

Senators Yousaf Badini, Shamim Afridi, Kauda Babar, Behramand Tangi and Jehanzaib Jamaldini walked out of the meeting in protest against the delay in the setting up of the LPG air-mix plants in Naukundi, Dalbandin and Chaghi districts.

They claimed that the Sui Southern Gas Company authorities were misleading the people of Balochistan and the Senate committee.

“The situation has worsened to an extent today that I want to pick up my gun,” said Sarfaraz Bugti, member of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan. “The OGDCL and PPL have been unjust with the people of Balochistan,” he said.

Bugti said that he would resign if the shortage is not met.

The people of the province are deprived of the natural resource that they have been producing for decades now. This has led to a sense of deprivation amongst them, other Senators pointed out.

The committee rejected the briefing by the officials of the SSGC over prolonged periods of gas load shedding.

The meeting was chaired by PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz. The meeting concluded with recommendations to the federal government and the SSGC to ensure that gas load shedding decreases in the province.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.