Friday, January 17, 2020  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Education

Balochistan schools to make it compulsory to read Holy Quran

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Posted: Jan 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Balochistan lawmakers want it to become compulsory for students of primary schools to read the Holy Quran.

The provincial cabinet even approved the first draft of the bill during a meeting on Friday. Balochistan CM Jam Kamal chaired the meeting.

The law, if passed, will be applicable in private and public schools.

They discussed a 25-point agenda including heavy snow in different parts of the province and offered prayers for the martyrs of a recent explosion in Quetta.

The cabinet also approved the formation of a provincial disaster management commission to help provide financial compensation to the victims of natural catastrophes and accidents.

