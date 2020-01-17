Balochistan schools to make it compulsory to read Holy Quran

Balochistan lawmakers want it to become compulsory for students of primary schools to read the Holy Quran.

The provincial cabinet even approved the first draft of the bill during a meeting on Friday. Balochistan CM Jam Kamal chaired the meeting.

The law, if passed, will be applicable in private and public schools.

They discussed a 25-point agenda including heavy snow in different parts of the province and offered prayers for the martyrs of a recent explosion in Quetta.

The cabinet also approved the formation of a provincial disaster management commission to help provide financial compensation to the victims of natural catastrophes and accidents.