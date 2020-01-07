Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
Balochistan planning to increase monitoring to control human trafficking

Posted: Jan 7, 2020
File Photo

Balochistan continues to grapple with human trafficking. The experts say that trafficking can be controlled by installing bars on bordering areas.

Balochistan has three major routes through which human trafficking takes place, said Balochistan Interior Minister Zia Lango in an interview to SAMAA TV on Tuesday.

“Smuggling takes place through the Chaman and Taftan borders,” he said. “But, the international networks involved in the trafficking have now been controlled,” Lango said.

Advocate Ali Muhammad Kakkar, on the other hand, thinks trafficking is still common because of the “weak prosecution” in such cases. “Most of the times, statistics issued on human trafficking are incorrect because of which cases remain impending for a long period of time,” he said.

According to a report by the Voice of Balochistan, human trafficking ranks third after organised crimes of drugs and arms in the province.

The Federal Investigation Agency revealed that in 2017 at least 1,620 persons were arrested in the province while trying to cross the border without legal documents and 829 cases were registered against them.

