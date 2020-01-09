Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
Bahawalpur to fine people for littering in public places

Posted: Jan 9, 2020
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File Photo

Bahawalpur has decided to fine people who litter on roads, housing societies, parks, and highways. The administration is currently running an awareness campaign.

A committee, comprising members of the waste management department and district government, will meet to decide the fine to be imposed by the government and which department will collect those fines.

Photo: Bahawalpur Waste Management Company

People are happy that the administration has taken this step. “The government and the people are responsible for ensuring that their city is clean,” said a resident.

Some, however, aren’t as pleased. “There are no trash bins in the city. Where do they expect us to throw trash?” asked one person.

The administration has asked people to help them clean the city. Section 144 has also been imposed.

