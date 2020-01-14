Authorities place Maryam Nawaz, Javed Latif’s names on ECL

Authorities placed on Tuesday the names of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Maryam Nawaz and Javed Latif on the Exit Control List, sources within the government told SAMAA TV.

Their names were placed on the no-fly list on the request of the National Accountability Bureau, according to the sources.

The anti-graft body is investigating the two figures in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The federal cabinet had earlier approved placement of Maryam and Latif’s names on the ECL through a circulation summary.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.