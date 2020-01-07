Author Mohammed Hanif receives defamation notice for ‘maligning Gen Zia’

Author Mohammed Hanif said on Monday that he has received a defamation notice from General Ziaul Haq’s son for writing about the former military dictator in his novel, A Case of Exploding Mangoes.

“Last week, we received a defamation notice from General Zia’s son [Ejazul Haq] demanding Rs1 billion for maligning General Zia’s good name,” he said in a tweet.

Hanif said that his lawyers were soon submit a reply in the case.

The former pilot who later became an author had received a lot of recognition after his book debuted in 2008. It talks about the final days of the Ziaul Haq’s rule and the conspiracies behind the plane crash that killed him in 1988.

On November 18, Mangoes was released in Urdu.

In a series of tweets on Monday evening, he stated that “some people claiming to be from ISI barged into Urdu publisher Maktaba Daniyal offices and confiscated all copies of Urdu translation of A Case of Exploding Mangoes”.

Mangoes gives its readers a dose of humor and satire. It received fame worldwide and was listed for the Booker Prize too.

“A Case of Exploding Mangoes has been in publication for 11 years now. Nobody has ever bothered me. Why now? I am sitting here, wondering when they will come for us,” Hanif added.

The author also said that his manager was threatened and asked about Hanif’s whereabouts. “Is ISI acting on behalf of Ejazul Haq,” he questioned.

