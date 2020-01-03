Attorney general briefs PTI lawmakers on COAS extension bill

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan briefed on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the parliament on the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, which is likely to be tabled in the National Assembly tomorrow.

The attorney general briefed the lawmakers at a meeting held at the Parliament House. It was also attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the participants, PM Khan said the government made the legislation in the light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

During the meeting, sources within the PTI said, MNA Ramesh Kumar questioned why was a review petition filed if the government had to legislate on the matter.

The prime minister responded saying that in his opinion the judiciary interfered in the executive’s affairs, they said.

“The government has the right to make appointments on key posts,” he was quoted as saying. “Prime minister has the discretion to extend tenure of the army chief.”

The government raised points pertaining to determination of powers in the review petition, the attorney general explained.

The amendments to the Army Act were unanimously approved by lawmakers at the meeting.

Speaking with regard to the new NAB law, the prime minister said the bureaucracy and the business community had reservations with regard to the National Accountability Bureau.

The government had to introduce the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 in the country’s interest, he added.

