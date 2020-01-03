Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Attorney general briefs PTI lawmakers on COAS extension bill

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Attorney general briefs PTI lawmakers on COAS extension bill

Photo: FILE

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan briefed on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of the parliament on the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, which is likely to be tabled in the National Assembly tomorrow.

The attorney general briefed the lawmakers at a meeting held at the Parliament House. It was also attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the participants, PM Khan said the government made the legislation in the light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

During the meeting, sources within the PTI said, MNA Ramesh Kumar questioned why was a review petition filed if the government had to legislate on the matter.

The prime minister responded saying that in his opinion the judiciary interfered in the executive’s affairs, they said.

“The government has the right to make appointments on key posts,” he was quoted as saying. “Prime minister has the discretion to extend tenure of the army chief.”

The government raised points pertaining to determination of powers in the review petition, the attorney general explained.

The amendments to the Army Act were unanimously approved by lawmakers at the meeting.

Speaking with regard to the new NAB law, the prime minister said the bureaucracy and the business community had reservations with regard to the National Accountability Bureau.

The government had to introduce the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 in the country’s interest, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
army act PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PTI, army act, attorney general, COAS, extension, tenure
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.