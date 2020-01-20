Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
Utror, Gabral Valley threatened by food shortage after heavy snowfall

Posted: Jan 20, 2020
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File Photo

It has been more than two months since streets and main roads in Swat have been closed because of snowfall.

The road from Swat to Utror and Gabral Valley has been closed for more than 15 days because of which contact with residents of the valleys has been lost.

Residents have come out on the snow-covered streets in protest against the authorities.

 “If the roads are not reopened immediately, it might lead to a food shortage in the valley,” said one of the residents. “The government has not taken any action, even after the snowfall has stopped,” he said.

In the last week, people throughout the country suffered due to heavy snowfall.

These areas have also been affected by prolonged power and gas outages and disruption of internet services.

The provincial government and disaster management authority have warned people against travelling.

They said travelling on highways was extremely dangerous as the roads got slippery after heavy snowfall.

