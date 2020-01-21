Army rescues 22 university students stranded in Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan Army rescued Monday evening 22 university students who had been stuck in a snowstorm in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Rattu for five days, according to the ISPR.

The students, comprising 13 men and nine women, of the Lahore University of Management Sciences had gone to Rattu for skiing but they were stuck after the roads leading to the place had been closed following a heavy snowstorm and land sliding.

The students were airlifted and shifted to Rawalpindi and “are on way to their homes,” the military’s media wing said.

The students were rescued after the orders of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The university administration had contacted the Pakistan Army after reports of students being stuck emerged.

In a video message, the students thanked the Pakistan Army for rescuing them.