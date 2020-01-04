Another building in Karachi on the verge of collapse

Another building in Karachi’s Timber Market is on the verge of collapse.

People residing in the building have been asked to vacate it. Fear spread among the residents after they saw cracks on the building.

The six-storey building is spread over 120 yards and was built three years ago.

The building owners, however, have said that they don’t know who is spreading these rumours.

“We have called the SBCA to send their team to inspect the building,” said one of the owners. “We don’t mind if they want to demolish it but we know that the building has not violated any laws,” he added.

The building residents have been asked to stay the night at their relative’s house. The building authority will send their technical team on Sunday to inspect the building.

On December 30, a building collapsed in Karachi’s Timber Market. It was constructed 15 years ago.

The Sindh Building Control Authority had gotten the six-storey building, Ramzan Tower, the vacated a few hours ago after it started to tilt. It comprised 21 apartments and was located at Sughra Gali.

The blueprint of the building was approved in 1987. It was supposed to be one-storey building but later on, five additional storeys were constructed illegally.

