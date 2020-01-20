AKU’s CIME becomes South Asia’s first accredited simulation-based educational institution

The Aga Khan University’s Centre for Innovation in Medical Education is now South Asia’s first simulation-based educational institution to be accredited by the US Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

The centre will join a global community of practice bringing the latest advances in the field to Pakistan. The CIME was judged to meet the highest standards in simulation-based education.

Simulation-based education, designed to give real world experience in healthcare, enables medical and nursing trainees and professionals to practice key skills and techniques using virtual reality and high-fidelity patient mannequins in a risk-free environment before working with patients, said the AKU on Monday.

“The result is that students feel more confident when they begin practicing as they are already familiar with the equipment to be used and the processes to be followed. This leads to a much better experience for students and patients,” said CIME Director Charles Docherty, the Dr Robert J Buchanan Professor in Teaching and Technology, while receiving the award during a ceremony in San Diego.

The 80,000 square feet CIME is Pakistan’s only facility that enables aspiring doctors, nurses, dentists and allied health professionals to work collaboratively on a range of challenging, technology-enhanced patient scenarios.

It offers over 200 simulation-based courses from basic life-support to complex birth scenarios, that have improved the skills of healthcare professionals to date.

“CIME was founded with the vision of introducing state-of-the-art learning technologies to raise overall standards of healthcare education across Pakistan,” said AKU President Firoz Rasul.

“There are simulation centres around the world that have been operating for decades without achieving accreditation from the SSIH. We are very proud that CIME has been able to achieve this distinction within two years of its formal inauguration.”

The CIME is open to students from other universities and healthcare institutions across Pakistan and is currently working with public sector bodies in the country as well as centres in Kenya, Uganda and Egypt.