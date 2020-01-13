Monday, January 13, 2020  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1441
Ahsan Iqbal wants PM included in Narowal sports city case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has filed a petition in an Islamabad accountability court seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inclusion in the Narowal Sports City project case.

Iqbal is currently in NAB custody in the same case. He is accused of embezzling billions of rupees.

In a petition filed Monday, Iqbal accused PM Khan of not issuing funds for the project.

While speaking to the media after a case hearing, Iqbal claimed that due to the incumbent premier, astroturf (artificial turf for playing surfaces in sports) worth millions was wasted.

“Imran Khan did not issue the funds which ruined the project,” he said.

“I didn’t make a night club or casino, I made a sports project which has now become a crime,” he said. “The true criminal is Imran Khan.”

He headed to the court after his physical remand expired. During the court proceedings, NAB prosecutor asked for a 14-day extension in his remand, but the court extended it till January 20.

NAB has decided to ask Saudi Arabia for details of Iqbal’s Iqama (residence permit for expats). It wants to know whether he has been receiving funds or any other kind of benefit from the Madinah Institute of Literacy.

Iqbal had told the bureau he would provide details, but officials want those details from the Saudi government instead.

Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the Narowal Sport City project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the day it was inaugurated.

The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement. Iqbal, who was appointed federal minister for planning in 2013, has rejected NAB’s allegations.

He said that the total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion, while Rs2.5 billion has so far been spent on it.

