Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
Ahsan Iqbal sent to jail on judicial remand

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Photo: File

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was sent on Monday morning to jail on judicial remand.

He appeared before an Islamabad accountability court in the Narowal Sports City case.

He is being investigated for corruption. NAB had requested an extension in his physical remand.

The judge, however, denied NAB’s request and sent him on judicial remand instead.

Iqbal discussed the soaring price of flour with the media outside the court. How can you expect that a man who has asked for charity his entire life will be able to run an economy, he asked. What weight does that man have, he asked.

He said flour is being sold for over Rs70 a kilogramme and unemployment is rising. He blamed the government for this.

He said young people are roaming the streets, degrees in hand, to find jobs. This too is the government’s fault, believes the PML-N leader.

