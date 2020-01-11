Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

After Karachi, Lahore gets its own urban forest

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
After Karachi, Lahore gets its own urban forest

Photo: Malik Amin Aslam/Twitter

The first urban forest in Lahore has been inaugurated near Liberty Market.

It is part of PM Khan’s 10 billion tree project.

The 8 kanal afforestation project is being grown using the Japanese Miyawaki technique.

It is a technique that helps build dense, native forests. Plants grow 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser.

Malik Amin Aslam, the PM’s adviser for climate change, says it increases biodiversity by 100 times as compared to that of a typical forest.

Speaking about the project on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, Aslam said 10,000 saplings have already been planted.

Sixty thousand kanals have been reclaimed from land grabbers across Lahore where more urban forests can be planted if this one bears fruit.

The project was started in light of the smog and pollution that have blanketed Lahore.

“Smog has made it hard for residents to breathe,” Aslam said.

He explained that the increase in green spaces is one of many steps to help reduce the pollution levels. The government aims to guide people on what sorts of plants to grow in their private spaces, depending on their districts.

Aslam said the government is working alongside the Lahore Development Authority and a civil society organization called the Lahore Afforestation Group.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Urban Forest
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
Customs seizes smuggled clothes worth millions from Karachi’s Tariq Road
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.