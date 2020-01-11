After Karachi, Lahore gets its own urban forest

The first urban forest in Lahore has been inaugurated near Liberty Market.

It is part of PM Khan’s 10 billion tree project.



The 8 kanal afforestation project is being grown using the Japanese Miyawaki technique.

It is a technique that helps build dense, native forests. Plants grow 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser.



Malik Amin Aslam, the PM’s adviser for climate change, says it increases biodiversity by 100 times as compared to that of a typical forest.



Speaking about the project on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, Aslam said 10,000 saplings have already been planted.



Sixty thousand kanals have been reclaimed from land grabbers across Lahore where more urban forests can be planted if this one bears fruit.



The project was started in light of the smog and pollution that have blanketed Lahore.

“Smog has made it hard for residents to breathe,” Aslam said.

He explained that the increase in green spaces is one of many steps to help reduce the pollution levels. The government aims to guide people on what sorts of plants to grow in their private spaces, depending on their districts.



Aslam said the government is working alongside the Lahore Development Authority and a civil society organization called the Lahore Afforestation Group.



