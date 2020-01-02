Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Geopolitics

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Pakistan Thursday afternoon for a one-day visit.

He was received at the Nur Khan Airbase by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He visited Pakistan last January as well.

A statement issued by the UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi said that Prince Muhammad will discuss relations between the two countries with PM Khan, as well the state of regional and global politics.

They will also talk about strengthening the “bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries”.

 
abu dhabi
 
Tell us what you think:

