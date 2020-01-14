Punjab police officer dies by suicide

A Punjab policeman died by suicide Monday evening, confirmed Rawalpindi SPO Ahsan Younis.

The SSP was a principal of a police training centre and also held important posts in the past, including Faisalabad CTO and Khushab DPO.

The police said that he left behind a note in which he wrote about his situation and that he couldn’t deal with it.

The officer leaves behind two daughters and a wife.

Younis has said that forensic experts have gathered evidence and more details will surface once SSP’s post mortem examination report has been prepared.



Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Approach Umang, a Lahore-based mental health helpline.

Call +92317 4288665



• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.



