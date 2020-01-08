81 Karachi cooperative housing societies safe for investment: SBCA

Fraud is common in cooperative housing societies, which is why you should be careful when buying a plot in the 200 or so that exist in Karachi.
Last week, the Sindh Building Control Authority issued a list of 81 cooperative housing societies which have been verified by the Master Plan department and offices of the societies themselves. These are safe to buy plots in. The SBCA is continuing to check and verify the status of the remaining societies.
These are SOPs recommended for anyone who wants to buy a plot in a cooperative housing society: Three departments are involved.
First, the nominee should visit to the office of the cooperative housing society and ask for a “forwarding letter”.
A forwarding letter is an authorized document issued by the office of the cooperative housing society, which certifies that the plot belongs to that person.
The second step is to visit to Master Plan Group of Offices at Civic Centre’s eighth floor to verify the layout plan of that cooperative housing society.
The third and final step is to get approval from the Sindh Building Control Authority for construction. The Sindh Building Control Authority has an automated single-window facility to streamline transactions for cooperative housing societies. A nominee can easily verify the status of the society by visiting the SBCA’s facilitation center at Civic Centre.
The list of 81 SBCA verified cooperative housing societies is:
Some cooperative housing societies are built on encroached land with fake documents. Most of them are located in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Malir and Bin Qasim town.
Cooperative housing societies were originally created in the 1950s in order to house refugees in Karachi.
People make a mistake when they buy plots in cooperative housing societies without confirming the status of the land from certain government departments. This is why many sale and purchase cases are in court. People also register their complaints with the National Accountability Bureau, Anti-Corruption & Establishment and ombudsman’s office.
