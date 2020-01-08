Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
81 Karachi cooperative housing societies safe for investment: SBCA

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Laborers work on a building construction site in Karachi, Pakistan, Feb. 25, 2016. Photo: AFP

Fraud is common in cooperative housing societies, which is why you should be careful when buying a plot in the 200 or so that exist in Karachi.

Last week, the Sindh Building Control Authority issued a list of 81 cooperative housing societies which have been verified by the Master Plan department and offices of the societies themselves. These are safe to buy plots in. The SBCA is continuing to check and verify the status of the remaining societies.

These are SOPs recommended for anyone who wants to buy a plot in a cooperative housing society: Three departments are involved.

First, the nominee should visit to the office of the cooperative housing society and ask for a “forwarding letter”.

A forwarding letter is an authorized document issued by the office of the cooperative housing society, which certifies that the plot belongs to that person.

The second step is to visit to Master Plan Group of Offices at Civic Centre’s eighth floor to verify the layout plan of that cooperative housing society.

The third and final step is to get approval from the Sindh Building Control Authority for construction. The Sindh Building Control Authority has an automated single-window facility to streamline transactions for cooperative housing societies. A nominee can easily verify the status of the society by visiting the SBCA’s facilitation center at Civic Centre.

The list of 81 SBCA verified cooperative housing societies is:

  • Abuzar Ghaffari CHS
  • Al-Ashraf CHS
  • Ali Town CHS
  • Aligarh Muslim University CHS
  • All Memon Welfare CHS
  • All Pakistan Newspaper Employees CHS, Scheme 33
  • Ancholi CHS
  • Bilal Housing Enterprises
  • Business & Professional Executive CHS
  • Callachi CHS
  • Central Information CHS
  • Cornish CHS
  • Dar-ul-Salam CHS
  • Dehli Riyan CHS
  • Diamond City CHS, Scheme 33
  • Gawaliyar CHS
  • Govt Teachers CHS
  • Gulistan CHS
  • Gulistan-e-Malir CHS
  • Gulshan-e-Akbar CHS
  • Gulshan-e-Iqbal CHS, Scheme 24
  • Gulshan-e-Malir CHS
  • Gulshan-e-Malir CHS
  • Gulshan-e-Maymar CHS
  • Gulshan-e-Millat Cooperative Housing Society
  • Hadiabad CHS, KDA Scheme-33
  • Halari Memon CHS
  • Hansa CHS
  • Haroon Bahria PN CHS
  • Hashimabad CHS
  • Hussain D Silva CHS, Scheme-4 Surjani Town
  • Karachi Bar CHS, Scheme 33
  • Karachi Rajput CHS, Scheme 33
  • Karachi University Employees CHS
  • Karim Bhai CHS
  • KCHS Union CHS, Blocks 3,7 & 8
  • KDA Scheme No 36 CHS
  • Khorasan CHS
  • KMC United Workers CHS, Scheme 33
  • Korangi Township Sector 32-B CHS
  • Layout plan of Survey No 217B, 217C, 217D Deh Tapo Malir
  • Layout plan of Survey No 631 Deh Joreji in Bin Qasim Town
  • Layout plan of Survey Nos 289, 290, 291, 293, 322 to 330, 474, 475 of Deh Mahl     
  • Layout plan of Survey Nos 292, 296, 297, 385, 387, 490 of Deh Mahl
  • Layout plan of Survey Nos 485, 486 to 498 & 499 of Deh Joreji
  • Layout plan of Survey Nos 546 & 547 Deh Joreji in Bin Qasim Town
  • Lucknow CHS
  • Madras CHS
  • Makhdoom Bilawal CHS
  • Malik CHS
  • Mansoora KDA Scheme 16 (F B Area)
  • Mashriqui CHS
  • Meerat CHS
  • Merchant Navy Officers CHS
  • Muslim Cutchi Khatri CHS
  • Naya Nazimabad
  • New Lyari CHS, Scheme 33
  • Nipa CHS
  • North Karachi Township
  • North Nazimabad CHS, Scheme 2
  • North Town CHS
  • Oak Residency CHS
  • P&T CHS
  • Pakistan Atomic Energy CHS
  • Patel Industry Park CHS, Scheme 45
  • Pillibhit CHS
  • Pir Elahi Bux Colony
  • Punjabi Sauadagar Multipurpose CHS
  • Qureshi CHS
  • ROK Cooperative Housing Society
  • Sadaf CHS
  • Shah Latif Town CHS, Scheme 25 A
  • Shahnawaz CHS
  • Shamsi CHS
  • Sonex Housing CHS
  • Sonex Housing CHS (Phase-2)
  • Soomra CHS
  • State Bank of Pakistan CHS, Scheme 33
  • Suparco Employees CHS
  • Works CHS
  • Zeenatabad CHS

Some cooperative housing societies are built on encroached land with fake documents. Most of them are located in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Malir and Bin Qasim town.

Cooperative housing societies were originally created in the 1950s in order to house refugees in Karachi.

People make a mistake when they buy plots in cooperative housing societies without confirming the status of the land from certain government departments. This is why many sale and purchase cases are in court. People also register their complaints with the National Accountability Bureau, Anti-Corruption & Establishment and ombudsman’s office. 

