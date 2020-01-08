81 Karachi cooperative housing societies safe for investment: SBCA

Fraud is common in cooperative housing societies, which is why you should be careful when buying a plot in the 200 or so that exist in Karachi.

Last week, the Sindh Building Control Authority issued a list of 81 cooperative housing societies which have been verified by the Master Plan department and offices of the societies themselves. These are safe to buy plots in. The SBCA is continuing to check and verify the status of the remaining societies.

These are SOPs recommended for anyone who wants to buy a plot in a cooperative housing society: Three departments are involved.

First, the nominee should visit to the office of the cooperative housing society and ask for a “forwarding letter”.

A forwarding letter is an authorized document issued by the office of the cooperative housing society, which certifies that the plot belongs to that person.

The second step is to visit to Master Plan Group of Offices at Civic Centre’s eighth floor to verify the layout plan of that cooperative housing society.

The third and final step is to get approval from the Sindh Building Control Authority for construction. The Sindh Building Control Authority has an automated single-window facility to streamline transactions for cooperative housing societies. A nominee can easily verify the status of the society by visiting the SBCA’s facilitation center at Civic Centre.

The list of 81 SBCA verified cooperative housing societies is:

Abuzar Ghaffari CHS

Al-Ashraf CHS

Ali Town CHS

Aligarh Muslim University CHS

All Memon Welfare CHS

All Pakistan Newspaper Employees CHS, Scheme 33

Ancholi CHS

Bilal Housing Enterprises

Business & Professional Executive CHS

Callachi CHS

Central Information CHS

Cornish CHS

Dar-ul-Salam CHS

Dehli Riyan CHS

Diamond City CHS, Scheme 33

Gawaliyar CHS

Govt Teachers CHS

Gulistan CHS

Gulistan-e-Malir CHS

Gulshan-e-Akbar CHS

Gulshan-e-Iqbal CHS, Scheme 24

Gulshan-e-Malir CHS

Gulshan-e-Malir CHS

Gulshan-e-Maymar CHS

Gulshan-e-Millat Cooperative Housing Society

Hadiabad CHS, KDA Scheme-33

Halari Memon CHS

Hansa CHS

Haroon Bahria PN CHS

Hashimabad CHS

Hussain D Silva CHS, Scheme-4 Surjani Town

Karachi Bar CHS, Scheme 33

Karachi Rajput CHS, Scheme 33

Karachi University Employees CHS

Karim Bhai CHS

KCHS Union CHS, Blocks 3,7 & 8

KDA Scheme No 36 CHS

Khorasan CHS

KMC United Workers CHS, Scheme 33

Korangi Township Sector 32-B CHS

Layout plan of Survey No 217B, 217C, 217D Deh Tapo Malir

Layout plan of Survey No 631 Deh Joreji in Bin Qasim Town

Layout plan of Survey Nos 289, 290, 291, 293, 322 to 330, 474, 475 of Deh Mahl

Layout plan of Survey Nos 292, 296, 297, 385, 387, 490 of Deh Mahl

Layout plan of Survey Nos 485, 486 to 498 & 499 of Deh Joreji

Layout plan of Survey Nos 546 & 547 Deh Joreji in Bin Qasim Town

Lucknow CHS

Madras CHS

Makhdoom Bilawal CHS

Malik CHS

Mansoora KDA Scheme 16 (F B Area)

Mashriqui CHS

Meerat CHS

Merchant Navy Officers CHS

Muslim Cutchi Khatri CHS

Naya Nazimabad

New Lyari CHS, Scheme 33

Nipa CHS

North Karachi Township

North Nazimabad CHS, Scheme 2

North Town CHS

Oak Residency CHS

P&T CHS

Pakistan Atomic Energy CHS

Patel Industry Park CHS, Scheme 45

Pillibhit CHS

Pir Elahi Bux Colony

Punjabi Sauadagar Multipurpose CHS

Qureshi CHS

ROK Cooperative Housing Society

Sadaf CHS

Shah Latif Town CHS, Scheme 25 A

Shahnawaz CHS

Shamsi CHS

Sonex Housing CHS

Sonex Housing CHS (Phase-2)

Soomra CHS

State Bank of Pakistan CHS, Scheme 33

Suparco Employees CHS

Works CHS

Zeenatabad CHS

Some cooperative housing societies are built on encroached land with fake documents. Most of them are located in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Malir and Bin Qasim town.

Cooperative housing societies were originally created in the 1950s in order to house refugees in Karachi.

People make a mistake when they buy plots in cooperative housing societies without confirming the status of the land from certain government departments. This is why many sale and purchase cases are in court. People also register their complaints with the National Accountability Bureau, Anti-Corruption & Establishment and ombudsman’s office.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.