Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

500 people want TikTok banned in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
500 people want TikTok banned in Pakistan

Photo: AFP

TikTok is turning out to be a controversial app. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has revealed that it has received 500 applications to ban the app.

TikTok is a social networking app that allows users to make video clips, lip sync to their favourite songs, create short videos, as well as view the clips and videos of others. There is also the option to livestream videos and directly interact with users via online chat.

The PTA, however, clarified that they have not made any decision on the ban.

A spokesperson said that the TikTok is collaborating with them to remove vulgar content from the app.

On August 4, 2019 a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court against TikTok. It called the app “great mischief of modern times”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Karachi's first '3D park' is opening in Lines Area
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.