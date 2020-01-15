500 people want TikTok banned in Pakistan

TikTok is turning out to be a controversial app. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has revealed that it has received 500 applications to ban the app.

TikTok is a social networking app that allows users to make video clips, lip sync to their favourite songs, create short videos, as well as view the clips and videos of others. There is also the option to livestream videos and directly interact with users via online chat.

The PTA, however, clarified that they have not made any decision on the ban.

A spokesperson said that the TikTok is collaborating with them to remove vulgar content from the app.

On August 4, 2019 a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court against TikTok. It called the app “great mischief of modern times”.

