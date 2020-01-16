4,000 Lahore Safe City cameras taken offline by Chinese company

Over 4,000 cameras belonging to the Lahore Safe City project are no longer working after a dispute between the project administration and the Chinese company managing the cameras.

On Thursday, another 300 cameras stopped working. The authorities have decided to send the Chinese company a notice.

The dispute has arisen over Rs1 billion in dues not being paid. When the Chinese company didn’t receive the money, it shut down the cameras.

The project uses CCTV cameras across Lahore to monitor crime and traffic violations.

The Lahore Safe City Authority has decided to take action against the company. It says if something happens in the city and the cameras are off, the company will be responsible.

The authority has 8,000 cameras across the city.

