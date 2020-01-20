Monday, January 20, 2020  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

350 Pakistani women ‘stuck’ in Indian-Administered Kashmir, court told

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
350 Pakistani women ‘stuck’ in Indian-Administered Kashmir, court told

Photo: AFP

Three hundred and fifty Pakistani women are struck in Indian-Administered Kashmir, a petitioner told the Sindh High Court on Monday.

The petitioner said that the court should order the government to help these women. They had settled in Kashmir after marriage, the petition adds.

These women have been facing many difficulties ever since the Indian government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court has asked for more details on the topic and asked the petitioner to submit the applications of the women as well.

A communication blackout was imposed in Kashmir after India revoked its special status in August 2019. Internet services were suspended across the region on August 4.

Services were reportedly partially restored in some areas earlier this month.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kashmir Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sindh High Court, Kashmir, India, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Karachi policeman shot dead in Baldia Town
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Punjab police officer dies by suicide
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
Afghan transit trade begins from Gwadar Port
1,500 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after 7 flights delayed
1,500 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after 7 flights delayed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.