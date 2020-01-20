350 Pakistani women ‘stuck’ in Indian-Administered Kashmir, court told

Three hundred and fifty Pakistani women are struck in Indian-Administered Kashmir, a petitioner told the Sindh High Court on Monday.

The petitioner said that the court should order the government to help these women. They had settled in Kashmir after marriage, the petition adds.

These women have been facing many difficulties ever since the Indian government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court has asked for more details on the topic and asked the petitioner to submit the applications of the women as well.

A communication blackout was imposed in Kashmir after India revoked its special status in August 2019. Internet services were suspended across the region on August 4.

Services were reportedly partially restored in some areas earlier this month.