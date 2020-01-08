Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
‘2,543 govt officers added their names to BISP beneficiary list’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Photo: BISP

Over 2,000 government officers added their own names to the list of Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries to claim aid.

Dr Sania Nishtar, the head of the BISP, confirmed this in a Twitter post. She said 2,543 officers of Grade 17 had included their names and those of their spouses in the list.

She said they have written to the chief secretaries and chief ministers for official action against these officers.

The most cases were reported in Sindh, where 1,122 officers added their own names. Of these, 449 were Grade 17 officers, 342 were Grade 18 officers, 302 Grade 19 officers and 29 Grade 20 officers.

In Balochistan, 741 officers included their names to the list, while 403 did it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 137 in Punjab. In Gilgit Baltistan 49 officers added their names, while 21 did it in Azad Kashmir.

Sixty-two officers of the federal government also added their names to the list of beneficiaries.

Six officers of the BISP also added their names.

The BISP is a federally-funded poverty reduction programme. It is working to lift people out of poverty.

