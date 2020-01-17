Thursday, January 16, 2020  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1441
17-year-old NASA intern discovers new planet on his third day

Posted: Jan 16, 2020
An illustration of what the new planet might look like. Photo: NASA

Interns are often tasked with making copies, getting coffee or tea or maybe even research. But one 17-year-old intern at NASA showed up professionals with decades of experience by discovering a new planet on the third day of his internship.

Wolf Cukier, a high school student from Scarsdale, New York, was checking images from NASA’s super strength satellite when he noticed something that was later confirmed by NASA as a new planet, 1,300 light years away from Earth.

He told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat that during his two-month internship his job was to examine data beamed back via NASA’s Transisting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

“I was searching for a planet that orbits two stars,” he explained to BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

He had to look for changes in the brightness of any stars that might suggest the shadow of a planet passing in front. Three days in, he noticed something blocking the light of two stars and flagged it.

“I took it to my mentor, we looked at the data from the stars and noticed two additional dips in light, so we started doing analysis to see if it actually could be a planet.”

Further inspection revealed a planted almost 6.9 times as large as Earth that has now been named TOI 1338 b.

