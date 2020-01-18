1,500 passengers stranded at Lahore airport after 7 flights delayed

A scuffle was also reported among the passengers

At least 1,500 passengers were stranded on Saturday after seven international flights were postponed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

It included two PIA flights and the rest were international airlines.

There were 12 flights scheduled on Saturday. Delays at the security check-in counters meant several passengers also missed their flights.

Passengers of the other five flights were timely checked in after which they boarded their respective flights.

The airport was reportedly short-staffed due to which it took longer to handle the passengers.

PIA Spokesperson Abdullah Khan said the flights were postponed due to bad weather conditions.

He also said excessive passengers made it difficult for the officials to complete the checking of all passengers on time.

Some passengers also complained of the lack of facilities at the airport.