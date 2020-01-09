Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
1,400 teenagers arrested for various crimes in Faisalabad: report

Posted: Jan 9, 2020
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Since 2014, over 1,400 teenagers below the age of 14 have been involved in crimes across Faisalabad.

Out of 1,475 registered suspects, nine were involved in either murder or attempted murder, according to data obtained by SAMAA TV correspondent Yousaf Cheema.

Offence201420152016201720182019
Murder231
Attempted murder12
Hurt73954
Theft 92107111856135
Narcotics50655560357
Other14113010112513775

Under the Pakistan Penal Code, any officer in charge of a police station should release a person less than 15 years of age on bail if they were arrested for a non-bailable offence.

The Faisalabad police say most of the young criminals in their custody are below the age of 14, which means they can’t be given any serious punishment.

This relaxation is what advocate Javed Cheema believes attracts gangs to using young people for their work.
 
As the authorities concerned ponder over the cause of teenagers’ involvement in crime, psychiatrist Dr Zeeshan believes parents play a vital role.

“Parents are not interacting with their kids as they should,” Dr Zeeshan said on Thursday while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

He was of the view that increasing poverty is also a major cause that drives youth to commit crime.

He said issues of mental health have peaked to a “dangerous extent”.

Those days are gone when families used to have a healthy communicative environment, the psychiatrist said

When asked about how to stop young people from committing crime, he advised parents to be tolerant in their approach.

