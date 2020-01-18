105 people killed across Pakistan during recent snow spell: NDMA

The recent spell of rain and snow has claimed 105 lives across Pakistan.

The National Disaster Management Authority has sent a report to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the damages caused by this spell of snow.

Another 96 people have been injured.

The spokesperson for the authority said 20 deaths were reported in Balochistan, five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in Gilgit-Baltistan and the rest in Azad Kashmir.

Azad Kashmir was also hit by an avalanche last week.

He added that 1,295 houses have been severely affected. Multiple roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir have been blocked, cutting off road communication with several areas.

Special teams of the Pakistan Army are busy in search and rescue operations.