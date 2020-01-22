100-year-old mosque hosts Hindu wedding in Kerala

A unique example of unity from Kerala, India, has social media buzzing. The Cheravally Muslim Jamat Mosque in Kerala’s Alappuzha district held a Hindu wedding on its premises.

The news was shared by the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Twitter over the weekend.

An example of unity from Kerala. The Cheravally Muslim Jamat Mosque hosted a Hindu wedding of Asha & Sharath. The Mosque came to their help after Asha’s mother sought help from them. Congratulations to the newlyweds, families, Mosque authorities & the people of Cheravally. pic.twitter.com/nTX7QuBl2a — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 19, 2020

He congratulated the newly-weds and said that the bride’s mother sought help from the mosque and the jamat stepped up to help in whatever way they could. The couple were also given gold and cash as wedding presents.

The Times of India quoted the Cheravally Muslim Jamat Committee’s secretary who said that this was the first time a woman had entered the 100-year-old mosque.

