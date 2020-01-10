Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Health

10% Pakistanis believe they are more physically than mentally fit

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
10% Pakistanis believe that their mental health is worse than their physical health, revealed a new survey.

The Gallup and Gilani Pakistan Poll interviewed a sample of 1,225 men and women from all four provinces of the country, from both urban and rural settings, and reported these findings.

These people were asked, “How is your mental health compared to your physical health?” In response, 10% people said that their mental health is worse than their physical health, 39% said that their mental health is better and 50% said that both were the same.

The remaining 1% did not know or wish to respond.

More people in rural areas believed that their mental health was not as good as their physical health as compared to those in urban areas. And only 5% women were worried about their mental health as compared to 13% of men.  

Gallup Pakistan is the representative of Gallup International in the country. It highlights important issues, such as food access, employment, leadership performance, and well-being and conducts socio-economic research.

According to a research by another organisation, the Neurology Awareness and Research Foundation, every third person in Pakistan has depression.

Despite the grave statistics, facilities of psychotherapy and counselling are woefully inadequate, Professor Dr Iqbal Afridi, head of the psychiatry department at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, had said at a panel discussion on wellness at the workplace at AKU on World Mental Health Day.

He said that though the legislation — the Mental Health Ordinance of 2001 and Sindh’s Mental Health Act of 2013 — exists, little importance is given to what it mandates.

