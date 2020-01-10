Friday, January 10, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

12 killed in Quetta mosque blast: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
12 killed in Quetta mosque blast: police

At least 12 people were killed and 21 others injured in a blast inside a mosque in Quetta’s Satellite Town on Friday, police and health officials said.

Rescue members shifted bodies and the injured persons to the city’s Civil Hospital. A spokesman at the hospital said they received bodies of 12 victims.

Balochistan Inspector General Amjad Butt, however, put the death toll at 10. The official said DSP Amanullah and the mosque’s prayer leader were among the dead.

Security forces have surrounded the area and Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in to ascertain the nature of blast.

Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s largest Balochistan province, has twice been hit by terrorist attacks this week.

Friday’s blast came two days after a roadside bomb attack that killed two people and wounded 18 others.

The remote controlled explosion was aimed at a vehicle of the Frontier Corps.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as received. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Blast Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, Blast, Mosque
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Food on train: Karachi restaurant offers a unique dining experience
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.