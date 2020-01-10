12 killed in Quetta mosque blast: police

At least 12 people were killed and 21 others injured in a blast inside a mosque in Quetta’s Satellite Town on Friday, police and health officials said.

Rescue members shifted bodies and the injured persons to the city’s Civil Hospital. A spokesman at the hospital said they received bodies of 12 victims.

Balochistan Inspector General Amjad Butt, however, put the death toll at 10. The official said DSP Amanullah and the mosque’s prayer leader were among the dead.

Security forces have surrounded the area and Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in to ascertain the nature of blast.

Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s largest Balochistan province, has twice been hit by terrorist attacks this week.

Friday’s blast came two days after a roadside bomb attack that killed two people and wounded 18 others.

The remote controlled explosion was aimed at a vehicle of the Frontier Corps.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as received.