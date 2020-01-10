10 injured in Peshawar blast: police official

At least 10 people received minor injuries after a “locally made” bomb went off near a police check-post in Peshawar’s Karkhano area Tuesday evening, a senior police official said.

SSP Operations Zahoor Afridi told SAMAA TV that none of the victims was seriously injured.

The injured, who also included a policeman, were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

“It appears to be a locally made thing [bomb],” SSP Afridi said, adding that the bomb disposal squad was collecting evidence from the scene.

The check-post is located close to the Khyber district and usually manned by dozens of baton-carrying personnel, the official added.

