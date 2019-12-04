Zayn Malik lends support to Malala campaign for girl education

Zayn Malik started a new collaboration Tuesday, but not the type we have come to expect.

The popular singer and former member of One Direction band is supporting Malala Yousufzai to promote her charity, Malala Fund for girls’ education. Malik sent out a call-to-action to his 31.3 million Instagram followers and 28.4 million Twitter followers to raise awareness with the #NothingMore campaign.

He also shared a link to raise funds for the Nobel laureate’s charity.

.@Malala .@MalalaFund click the link in bio to find out how you can help and to learn more about the Malala Fund pic.twitter.com/lcYbsJAooi — zayn (@zaynmalik) December 3, 2019

The Fund’s latest #NothingMore campaign is working to help girls reach their full potential by investing in their education. The campaign’s message is “Girls want #NothingMore than education, than opportunity, than equality”.

Around our world, girls are too often seen as nothing more than someone’s daughter or wife. But girls want #NothingMore than to learn. This giving season, help girls reach their full potential by investing in their education: https://t.co/GlnSkhqvOM. pic.twitter.com/5VLXpBHFkj — Malala Fund (@MalalaFund) November 27, 2019

Today on #GivingTuesday, I want nothing more than your support in giving girls the opportunities they deserve. When you give to Malala Fund, your donation reaches people around the world. People like… — Malala (@Malala) December 3, 2019

Malala even retweeted Malik’s Twitter post, cleverly playing on the name of his former band.

You’re headed in the right Direction 🙏💜 https://t.co/0k0T4oBUpa — Malala (@Malala) December 3, 2019

Malik shared the campaign video with the hashtag #givingtuesday, which is the first Tuesday after the US Thanksgiving holiday and meant to promote charity as a compliment to the excesses of Black Friday sales.

