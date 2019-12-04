Wednesday, December 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Education

Zayn Malik lends support to Malala campaign for girl education

4 mins ago
Zayn Malik started a new collaboration Tuesday, but not the type we have come to expect.

The popular singer and former member of One Direction band is supporting Malala Yousufzai to promote her charity, Malala Fund for girls’ education. Malik sent out a call-to-action to his 31.3 million Instagram followers and 28.4 million Twitter followers to raise awareness with the #NothingMore campaign.

He also shared a link to raise funds for the Nobel laureate’s charity.

The Fund’s latest #NothingMore campaign is working to help girls reach their full potential by investing in their education. The campaign’s message is “Girls want #NothingMore than education, than opportunity, than equality”.

Malala even retweeted Malik’s Twitter post, cleverly playing on the name of his former band.

Malik shared the campaign video with the hashtag #givingtuesday, which is the first Tuesday after the US Thanksgiving holiday and meant to promote charity as a compliment to the excesses of Black Friday sales.

